Finneas may be best known for his production work on his sister Billie Eilish’s music, but the eight-time Grammy winner also has a musical career of his own. After gaining recognition with his previous effort Blood Harmony, Finneas has inked a deal with a major label and is gearing up for the release of his debut album.

The musician returned Wednesday to to take over an empty concert venue in his wistful “A Concert Six Months From Now” video. Directed by Sam Bennett, the cinematic visual depicts Finneas stumbling through the deserted Hollywood Bowl theater in LA as he delivers each tender lyric with a sense of urgency. The track will be the album-opener on his upcoming 13-track effort Optimist, which he announced alongside the visual.

Watch “A Concert Six Months From Now” above and find Finneas’ Optimist cover art, tracklist, and tour dates below.

1. “A Concert Six Months From Now”

2. “The Kids Are All Dying”

3. “Happy Now”

4. “Only A Lifetime”

5. “The 90s”

6. “Love Is Pain”

7. “Peaches Etude”

8. “Hurt Locker”

9. “Medieval”

10. “Someone Else’s Star”

11. “Around My Neck”

12. “What They’ll Say About Us”

13. “How It Ends”

09/03 — BottleRock Festival @ Napa, CA

09/18 — iHeart Radio Music Festival @ Las Vegas, NV

10/01 — Austin City Limits @ Austin, TX

10/08 — Austin City Limits @ Austin, TX

10/25 — The Observatory North Park @ San Diego, CA

10/27 — The Wiltern @ Los Angeles, CA

11/01 — The Fillmore @ San Francisco, CA

11/03 — Crystal Ballroom @ Portland, OR

11/04 — Showbox SoDo @ Seattle, WA

11/06 — The Depot @ Salt Lake City, UT

11/08 — Summit @ Denver, CO

11/10 — Vic Theatre @ Chicago, IL

11/12 — Ohio University @ Athens, OH

11/13 — Theatre of The Living Arts @ Philadelphia, PA

11/14 — 9:30 Club @ Washington, DC

11/16 — Irving Plaza @ New York, NY

11/18 — House of Blues @ Boston, MA

11/20 — Théâtre Corona @ Montreal, QC

11/21 — The Danforth Music Hall @ Toronto, ON

Optimist is out 10/15 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.