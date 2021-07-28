Billie Eilish is typically generous with her interviews, as she’s often open to sharing vulnerable insights about her life and career. There’s one quote, though, that made the rounds this week that seemed off-brand. Indeed, it was, because it was a fake quote spread by an Eilish parody news account. The “quote” was brought to Finneas’ attention and he offered a response.

The account posted a fake screenshot of a supposed interview Eilish did with People, in which she said, “When I got rich, I started balling my eyes out, I wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans. I still want to be broke and poor, it looks really fun and cute.” A fan shared the tweet and mentioned Finneas, writing, “5k quotes again can you do something right for once and get this account suspended thank u.” Finneas responded, “Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke.”

Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke https://t.co/0GaH40SblV — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 27, 2021

This comes a few days after Finneas called out the same account for “posting relentless lies.” Over the weekend, he cleared up confusion about his involvement with the new James Blake song, tweeting, “I had nothing to do with the writing or producing of James Blake’s incredible song ‘Say What You Will’. I was lucky enough to be in the video which you should check out if you haven’t yet but that is the extent of it! I never want credit for stuff I didn’t do!!” He then added, “Also the account BilliesUpdatess is posting relentless lies about billie so if you see that account, report and block Em.”

I had nothing to do with the writing or producing of James Blake’s incredible song “Say What You Will”. I was lucky enough to be in the video which you should check out if you haven’t yet but that is the extent of it! I never want credit for stuff I didn’t do!! — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 24, 2021

Also the account BilliesUpdatess is posting relentless lies about billie so if you see that account, report and block Em — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 24, 2021

Aside from being a vigilant Twitter rumor debunker, Finneas was also the biggest songwriter of 2020 on Spotify.