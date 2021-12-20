Billie Eilish celebrated her 20th birthday this weekend, sharing the special day with a whole host of other talented people like DMX, Brad Pitt, and Christina Aguilera. In the past, turning 18 “terrified” Billie, and she celebrated the milestone birthday with old home videos. But there’s one person in her life who is thrilled to watch her get older, and that number one fan is her older brother Finneas. Perhaps because he’s already been through some of these years that she’s just now hitting, he knows she’ll be fine.

In a sweet throwback post — which includes a video of Billie annoying her mother in the way only a youngest child could — Finneas celebrated the moment with an even more heartfelt caption. “20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life! I’ll be your #1 fan till the day that I die. There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother. Happy birthday!!!” Considering the Covid-19 surge of Omicron has been raging of late, it seems likely that Billie and her closest friends/family were keeping it lowkey this weekend. But then again, rumors that her and Finneas are already back in the studio working on her third album have surfaced too, so she might’ve been making music. Here’s to you Billie, hope it was a great one!