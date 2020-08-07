Finneas dropped his Blood Harmony EP back in October, and now he has refreshed the release with a new deluxe edition. This version of the albums adds a pair of new tracks, “Break My Heart Again” and “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night (1964)”

The new version of “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” is clearly and directly inspired by Frank Sinatra and similar vocal jazz of the era. Finneas says of the track:

“When I was originally producing this song, It took me down two different directions. One inspired by the rhythms I loved in outkast and gorillaz songs which became the original production and the other, which became this. A production inspired by the vinyl I loved and listened to throughout my childhood. I wanted to make a lullaby version and give it to the people.”

He also said of the EP overall, “I would love for this title to remain ambiguous to listeners and for everyone to be able to imbue it with their own meaning and justification. The most common use of the term blood harmony is an English expression for what it sounds like when siblings sing together, that biologic chemistry — I think that speaks for itself.”

Listen to “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night (1964)” and check out the Blood Harmony deluxe art and tracklist below.

1. “I Lost A Friend”

2. “Shelter”

3. “Lost My Mind”

4. “I Don’t Miss You At All”

5. “Partners In Crime”

6. “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night”

7. “Die Alone”

8. “Break My Heart Again”

9. “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night (1964)”

Blood Harmony (Deluxe) is out now via OWOW. Get it here.