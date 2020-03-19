This year’s Grammys may have been a big night for Billie Eilish, who swept up the awards in all four major categories. But it was also a big night for her brother Finneas who co-wrote and produced her record. Along with winning the awards for Eilish’s record, Finneas was crowned Producer Of The Year. While he may have risen to fame because of his sister’s record, he also has a musical catalog of his own. The singer returned with a video accompanying a single from his 2019 EP, Blood Harmony.

Directed by Sam Bennett, Finneas sits atop an LA rooftop in his “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” video. Amidst the city’s grand skyline, Finneas reflectively serenades with his guitar. A group of coordinated dancers appear on the rooftop and Finneas gracefully moves throughout the twirling crowd.

Ahead of the video’s release, Finneas was awarded the opportunity to create the theme song to the next James Bond movie. Titled “No Time To Die,” the slow-burning number features resounding production and Billie Eilish’s lilting vocals. An impressive feat for the young producer, Finneas and Eilish actually wrote and recorded the entire song in the bunks of their touring bus.

Watch the “Let’s Fall In Love Tonight” video above.

Blood Harmony is out now via OyOy. Get it here.