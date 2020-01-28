Firefly is one of the biggest music festivals in the country. Today, they reveal they have secured one of the biggest performers to headline the fest: Firefly shared its 2020 lineup today, and it is led by Billie Eilish, alongside Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, and Maggie Rogers.

Fireflyers, we’re going back to the Woodlands! ✨ Passes on sale 2/3 or grab them early by signing up for our presale. Payment plans are available. 🙌https://t.co/XYhroKRcdZ pic.twitter.com/UMKKWwWfjX — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 28, 2020

Between June 18 and 21, other artists set to make their way to Dover, Delaware include Cage The Elephant, Diplo, Run The Jewels, Chvrches, Tove Lo, White Reaper, and plenty of others.

Find the full 2020 Firefly lineup, listed alphabetically, below.

Absofacto

Anna Lunoe

Avi Kaplan

Badflower

The Band Camino

Big Boi

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Blackbear

Blink-182

Boys Noize

Bryce Vine

Cage The Elephant

Cash Cash

Cat Dealers

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Chvrches

Clozee

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cray

Cub Sport

David Lee Roth

Dayglow

Devon Gilfillian

Diplo

The Districts

Dominic Fike

Don Toliver

Eliza & The Delusionals

Gashi

The Glorious Sons

Grandson

Grouplove

Haiku Hands

Halsey

Hugel

Illenium

Illiterate Light

JJ Wilde

K.Flay

Kali Uchis

Khalid

Leif Vollebekk

Leikeli47

Lil Dicky

Lil Tecca

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Maggie Rogers

Mallrat

Matt Maeson

Meute

Michigander

Missio

Neon Trees

NGHTMRE

Noah Cyrus

Noga Erez

Omar Apollo

Petit Biscuit

Rage Against The Machine

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

RDGLDGRN

The Regrettes

RL Grime

Run The Jewels

Space Jesus

The Struts

Sub Urban

Sudan Archives

Tove Lo

Trevor Daniel

Turnover

The Unlikely Candidates

Whipped Cream

White Reaper

99 Neighbors

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.