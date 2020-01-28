Firefly is one of the biggest music festivals in the country. Today, they reveal they have secured one of the biggest performers to headline the fest: Firefly shared its 2020 lineup today, and it is led by Billie Eilish, alongside Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, and Maggie Rogers.
Between June 18 and 21, other artists set to make their way to Dover, Delaware include Cage The Elephant, Diplo, Run The Jewels, Chvrches, Tove Lo, White Reaper, and plenty of others.
Find the full 2020 Firefly lineup, listed alphabetically, below.
Absofacto
Anna Lunoe
Avi Kaplan
Badflower
The Band Camino
Big Boi
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Blackbear
Blink-182
Boys Noize
Bryce Vine
Cage The Elephant
Cash Cash
Cat Dealers
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Chvrches
Clozee
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cray
Cub Sport
David Lee Roth
Dayglow
Devon Gilfillian
Diplo
The Districts
Dominic Fike
Don Toliver
Eliza & The Delusionals
Gashi
The Glorious Sons
Grandson
Grouplove
Haiku Hands
Halsey
Hugel
Illenium
Illiterate Light
JJ Wilde
K.Flay
Kali Uchis
Khalid
Leif Vollebekk
Leikeli47
Lil Dicky
Lil Tecca
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Maggie Rogers
Mallrat
Matt Maeson
Meute
Michigander
Missio
Neon Trees
NGHTMRE
Noah Cyrus
Noga Erez
Omar Apollo
Petit Biscuit
Rage Against The Machine
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
RDGLDGRN
The Regrettes
RL Grime
Run The Jewels
Space Jesus
The Struts
Sub Urban
Sudan Archives
Tove Lo
Trevor Daniel
Turnover
The Unlikely Candidates
Whipped Cream
White Reaper
99 Neighbors
