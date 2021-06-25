Rising pop singer-songwriter Fletcher is back with an aqueous new visual for her new song, “Healing.” “Healing” is Fletcher’s first single since her bouncy 2020 hit, “Bitter.”

The pensive, heart-strong ballad follows her EP, The S(ex) Tapes. On the new song, Fletcher sings in soft, mantra-like lines — “Breaking down don’t mean I’m broken / Losing hope don’t mean I’m hopeless” — as her face wafts and morphs as if we’re watching her reflection in a pool.

“Healing” was co-written with Scott Harris (known for his work with Shawn Mendes and Khalid) and Aldae (Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi) — two heavy-hitters in the introspective mega-ballad game. But, according to the Jersey Shore native, “Healing” is much more than a song title. For her, it signifies a whole new way of being. After years of self-negativity, Fletcher is invoking her “era of healing.”

“I’ve spent my whole life looking for answers on how to be better — emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually, intellectually,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I thought, ‘If I can just figure out the secret, all my problems will be solved.’ Between different relationships, doctors, healers, crystals, self-help books, medications, podcasts, you name it, I sought it out. All my value was placed externally. And though those things have guided me on my journey and led me to where I am now, the thing I was missing was right in front of me. My own strength and love and soul have always been there, but I couldn’t see that.”

Watch the “Healing” visual above.