Korean star G-Dragon has returned with a new single, “Power,” after departing his deal with YG Entertainment. The song is an upbeat anthem in which he vows to “prove ’em all wrong” and “shush all the comments,” while touting his philanthropy and quoting rap pioneer Nas, telling listeners, “The world is yours.” The video is an elaborate “oner” — a single, unbroken shot — following G-Dragon as he roams a television station, invading a colorful array of sets from a construction site to a newsroom to a subway train to spread his message. “Power” is the K-pop rapper’s first solo single since 2017. Along with the new song came the announcement of G-Dragon’s new US label partnership, which pairs Galaxy Corporation with independent label Empire.

For those unfamiliar with G-Dragon, the rapper-singer got his start as a member of K-pop band BIGBANG before breaking off to go solo in 2009 with Heartbreaker. He followed up in 2013 with Coup d’Etat, which made him the first K-pop act with multiple placements on the Billboard 200 chart. His career was put on hold in 2018 as a result of his mandatory military service, from which he was discharged in 2019, and in 2022, he reunited with his band for their first song in four years, “Still Life.” Since then, he’s said he’s been working on a new album, and with his new deal in place through Empire, he should be releasing it sometime in the near future.

You can watch G-Dragon’s “Power” video above.