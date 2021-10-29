According to a report from People, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship has ended rather dramatically. Though the young couple have been through ups and downs in the public eye before, the pair now share a child, Khai, together, and have been going strong for the last few years. A recent incident that involved Zayn arguing with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, seems to have been the catalyst for a real break between the co-parents.

TMZ reported earlier today that Yolanda was considering filing a police report against Zayn because of an incident where he “struck” her. Malik categorically denied the story telling TMZ: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

He also shared a lengthy statement on Twitter about the matter:

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my pattern was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Gigi released a short statement through her rep to E! news: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Phew. Anyone who has watched Yolanda on Housewives has a lot of thoughts right now… best of luck to Zayn and Gigi to keep a peaceful co-parenting situation going.