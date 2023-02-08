Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, and actor Jeremy Pope are the celebs being honored at this year’s GLAAD Awards.

Bad Bunny is earning GLAAD’s Vanguard award, intended for those who constantly present LGBTQ+ allyship. Previous Vanguard recipients include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Cher, and Janet Jackson.

“Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world’s most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of color,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis shared via Variety. “By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an example for all artists.”

Aguilera is set to receive GLAAD’s Advocate for Change award, as she has raised over $500 million for HIV research through Mac Cosmetics. She has also been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Meanwhile, Pope, who starred in FX’s show, Pose, is getting the Stephen F. Kolzak award for being a “LGBTQ media professional who has increased queer visibility and acceptance through their work,” according to the publication.

In addition, there are over 250+ nominees that are up for possible awards in the 33 categories. The 2023 GLAAD Awards will be held on March 30 at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton.