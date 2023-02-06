Bad Bunny Grammys 2023
Getty Image
Music

Bad Bunny Fans Are Furious With The Grammys Over Their Closed-Captioning During His Speech And Performance

Bad Bunny set the bar high for the 2023 Grammys by kickstarting the broadcast with performances of “Titi Me Pregunto” and “Despues De La Playa,” which had everyone at Crypto.com Arena attempting to merengue dance. But CBS’ closed-captioning dampened the otherwise awesome moment.

As Bad Bunny was reminding everyone why he’s the biggest artist on the planet right now, closed-captioning read, “[SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH].” The same thing happened when Bunny spoke in his native Spanish while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti).

The lack of inclusivity did not go over well.

“Seeing [SPEAKING IN NON-ENGLISH] in closed captions in 2023 is a great reminder that a lot of us can’t separate our accessibility from our culture, which is why those conversations need to be inclusive as all hell,” Adweek’s Shannon Miller tweeted.

Miller was joined by countless others in pointing out the disappointing misstep:

Bunny was also nominated for Album Of The Year, which controversially went to Harry Styles, and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”). Despite losing out on those awards, it didn’t seem to dampen his mood at all based on how he posed for photos with Taylor Swift.

Watch Bad Bunny’s Best Música Urbana Album acceptance speech below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×