Bad Bunny set the bar high for the 2023 Grammys by kickstarting the broadcast with performances of “Titi Me Pregunto” and “Despues De La Playa,” which had everyone at Crypto.com Arena attempting to merengue dance. But CBS’ closed-captioning dampened the otherwise awesome moment.

As Bad Bunny was reminding everyone why he’s the biggest artist on the planet right now, closed-captioning read, “[SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH].” The same thing happened when Bunny spoke in his native Spanish while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti).

The lack of inclusivity did not go over well.

“Seeing [SPEAKING IN NON-ENGLISH] in closed captions in 2023 is a great reminder that a lot of us can’t separate our accessibility from our culture, which is why those conversations need to be inclusive as all hell,” Adweek’s Shannon Miller tweeted.

Miller was joined by countless others in pointing out the disappointing misstep:

#1 artist in the world opens the grammys the grammys: “singing in non-english” https://t.co/NG6KQSyt3h — carlos berrios polanco (gonzo futurist era) (@Vaquero2XL) February 6, 2023

the subtitles say "[singing in non-english]" lol #Grammys — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

YOU BETTER SPEAK THAT NON-ENGLISH BENITO — Yesika Salgado 🥭✨ (@YesikaStarr) February 6, 2023

Many are appalled by CBS's failure to properly caption Bad Bunny last night, but honestly this is a mood. @sanbenito opened the "Gringo Grammys" (as he calls it) by speaking non-english, wearing a non-outfit, dancing with non-celebrities and honoring what for some is non-music. pic.twitter.com/a6xVQw5t0z — Yarimar Bonilla 👩🏾‍💻 (@yarimarbonilla) February 6, 2023

As a Puerto Rican, Latina and Spanish speaker, putting "[SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH]" while Bad Bunny (one of the most popular artists in the world) sings in Spanish in a country with millions of Spanish speakers, is IGNORANT and INSULTING. Do better CBS. #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/kPanAYlymt — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@TheAltSource) February 6, 2023

[serving cxnt in non-english] — Tess Garcia (@HiThisIsTess) February 6, 2023

even though bad bunny didn't win aoty, his nomination was the first all non-english album to be nominated for aoty in grammy history. his nomination opened so many doors for artists who make music in another language. you'll get it next time father! pic.twitter.com/PmzvF7X3k7 — ☻ (@eImuerto) February 6, 2023

Yooo “speaking non-English” is the most American shit ever lmao https://t.co/SAo6sfu8wc — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) February 6, 2023

Bunny was also nominated for Album Of The Year, which controversially went to Harry Styles, and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”). Despite losing out on those awards, it didn’t seem to dampen his mood at all based on how he posed for photos with Taylor Swift.

Watch Bad Bunny’s Best Música Urbana Album acceptance speech below.