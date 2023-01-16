Will it be another year for the K-pop girlies? With GOT the beat back, it may just be.

After the success of “Step Back” last year, SM Entertainment‘s multi-generational project group, GOT the beat, returns with their very first EP alongside their second single “Stamp On It” today (January 16). Initially performed at SM Entertainment’s annual online new year concert, SMTOWN LIVE 2023 : SMCU PALACE @KWANGYA earlier this month, the super girl group unveiled the music video to “Stamp On It.”

BoA, Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Wendy, Seulgi, Karina, and Winter are caught in between scenes resembling blockbuster movies in the music video, while as they show off mesmerizing vocals and beautiful formations in their choreography. According to a press release, “Stamp On It” is best described as “an impressive dance song with a catchy piano melody and punchy 808 bass beats, with lyrics about reaching the top of a fierce stage competition”

GOT the beat is a sub-unit under SM Entertainment’s project girl group Girls On Top that debuted last January 2022 with their debut single “Step Back.” The sub-unit consists of seven members including members from Girls’ Generation (Taeyeon and Hyoyeon), Red Velvet (Wendy and Seulgi), aespa (Karina and Winter), and soloist BoA, all who represent a generation of K-pop under SM.

Check out the full track list to GOT the beat’s Stamp On It EP below.

1. “Stamp On It”

2. “Goddess Level”

3. “Alter Ego”

4. “Rose (가시)”

5. “Outlaw”

6. “Mala”