In what was already a busy year for all of NCT in 2022, with sub-units like NCT Dream and NCT 127 releasing EPs and singles left and right, as well as going on tours and making guest appearances internationally and domestically, recent news on the members’ well being comes to no surprise to many.

In a statement released by SM Entertainment earlier today (January 6), the Korean music label disclosed Haechan’s health status and future participation in NCT 127’s schedules. In the statement, it was said the 22-year-old singer, who is a part of both NCT Dream and 127 sub-units, has experienced “abnormal conditions such as heart palpitations, chest tightness, and more” and was ultimately advised to receive treatment and rest.

The youngest NCT 127 member will not be able to participate in the group’s upcoming Latin America and US tour stops this month and will take a break from any type of scheduled promotions.

Tour organizer and concert production company Dream Maker USA later followed up with the statement to confirm Haechan’s absence from the upcoming tour saying “eight members will participate in the USA/Latin America concerts as scheduled.”

Check out the full statement from SM Entertainment below:

“Hello. This is to inform fans with regards to member Haechan’s health status and absence from scheduled activities. Recently, Haechan had experienced abnormal conditions such as heart palpitations, chest tightness, and more, so he went to the hospital with his manager and got a consultation and examination where he received the medical advice that treatment and rest are required. As Haechan’s health recovery is the most important, he will not participate in scheduled activities for the time being and plans to recover his health while resting. As a result, Haechan has decided not to participate in scheduled activities starting next week and we will let you know later when it is confirmed for him to resume his schedules. We sincerely apologize to fans for causing concern and we ask for fans’ kind understanding that this is a decision made for Haechan’s health. We will do our best to work hard and support Haechan so that he can greet fans with a healthier image. Thank you.”

NCT 127 will embark on their 2023 NEO CITY: THE LINK tour stops in the US and Latin America next week on January 9, 11, 13, and 28.