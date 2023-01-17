The start of the year means the start of music festival lineup reveals. We’ve gotten some already and now one of New York City’s premiere events, Governors Ball, has unveiled its 2023 slate of performers.

The three-day festival is set to go down from June 9 to 11 and Lizzo is headlining Friday the 9th, Odesza is leading Saturday the 10th, and Kendrick Lamar will close things out on Sunday the 11th. Also sprinkled throughout the poster are Lil Nas X, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Giveon, Rina Sawayama, Sofi Tukker, Aespa, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Badass, 070 Shake, Saba, PJ Morton, Maxo Kream, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Pusha T, Girl In Red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, Black MIDI, and others.

2023 🗽@citibank presale available now via https://t.co/rFKRXlBci6. Fan early access tickets available 1/19 at 10am ET, sign up on our website. General on-sale to follow. pic.twitter.com/iSSjQZz0mR — Gov Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 17, 2023

Since it launched in 2011, Governors Ball has been held in a few different locations, most frequently at New York’s Randall’s Island Park. The past two years, though, it went down at Citi Field. In 2023, the event is moving yet again, this time to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

Tom Russell, Co-Founder and Partner at Gov Ball organizer Founders Entertainment, said in a statement, “Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City. Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support.”

Learn more about the festival and tickets on the event website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.