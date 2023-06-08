Over a year ago, Grimes debuted “Welcome To The Opera” during her spellbinding performance at Electric Daisy Carnival. Today (June 8), the experimental artist is back with an official release of the song, finally. It’s a collaboration with Anyma from Italian duo Tale Of Us.

Clocking in at four minutes, the track is ethereal and enveloping; her vocals are as stunning as ever against buzzing synthesizers. The beat is club-ready and infectious as she repeats over and over: “Welcome to the opera,” an interesting incantation.

Grimes has been busy; the “Oblivion” singer just recently launched a platform where fans can use AI technology to replicate her voice. “I feel strongly that there’s way too much gatekeeping in music,” she said. “Copyright sucks. Art is a conversation with everyone that’s come before us. Intertwining it with the ego is a modern concept. The music industry has been defined by lawyers, and that strangles creativity.”

“If I was dead I’d really like people to do it,” she continued. “But I’m not sure everyone would agree. I feel like maybe Prince would’ve been up for it. If it was one of his friends doing it maybe. It’s a tricky one.”

Listen to “Welcome To The Opera” above.