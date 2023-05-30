How To Buy Tickets For The EDC Las Vegas 2024 Festival

The Electric Daisy Carnival organizers aren’t wasting any time planning next year’s festivities. Last weekend, EDC Las Vegas 2023 went down, featuring performances by Zedd, David Guetta, Marshmello, and more. Instead of taking a moment to slow down to enjoy the success of this year’s function, promoters are moving full steam ahead with EDC Las Vegas 2024.

Although the lineup has been announced, EDC Las Vegas 2024 tickets are now available for purchase. The event is set to go down May 17 through 19, 2024, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On the festival’s official website, three ticket packages are up for grabs, including the GA Experience Pass, GA+ Experience Pass, and VIP.

The GA Experience Passes start at $379. The GA+ Experience Passes start at $559. Both GA Experience Passes, and the GA+ Experience Passes are open to patrons 18 years and older. The VIP Elevated Experience Passes start at $829.99. The VIP Elevated Experience Passes have a minimum age requirement of 21. Layaway plans are available for each package, beginning with a $10 deposit.

Before announcing 2024 ticket sales, the festival wrote on Twitter, “Last weekend wouldn’t be this special without you. We’re still dancing, and we can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

One user wrote, “I haven’t even unpacked yet. I might just never unpack. But this gives me something to look forward to!!! 358 days and counting. Leap year, baby!”

Havent even unpacked yet. Might just never unpack. But this gives me something to look forward to!!! 358 days and counting. LEAP YEAR BABYYYYY. @EDC_LasVegas @bgottlieb410 pic.twitter.com/LqMqgVJArz — Justin (@justinwinston22) May 26, 2023

Tickets are available for purchase now. Find more information here.

