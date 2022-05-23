Grimes has been making a lot of headlines lately, but not for her music. The “Oblivion” singer always has a lot to share with the public, whether it’s stories about giving birth to her child with Elon Musk or being behind the cyber attack that took Hipster Runoff off the web.

A few months ago, though, she was teasing a new album titled Book 1, revealing some of the artwork options. She finally shared some new music of hers last night during her DJ set at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival. The song is called “Welcome To The Opera” and is as big and otherworldly as one might expect. At one point, her voice comes in, saying, “Join me for the next hour, as I take you on a techno odyssey.” Her vocals are as haunting as ever, wielded as an instrument against murky, sporadic synths and powerful bass.

Grimes divulged in January that before her next LP Book 1, she will be unveiling an EP titled Angels C*m First, which she described as a prelude to the album. It will feature her most recent single “Shinigami Eyes.”

Watch her ethereal performance of “Welcome To The Opera” at Electric Daisy Carnival above.