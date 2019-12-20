Over the course of her career, Grimes has self-produced all of her esteemed albums, and it turns out others in the music world have taken notice. Lil Uzi Vert apparently once sought out her production skills for a collaboration, but according to Grimes, the rapper ghosted her.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Grimes says when she sent him tracks she had made for him, he never listened to them. In fact, he never even bothered to download the files:

“[Lil Uzi Vert] asked me to produce an EP for him once, and then I sent him the WeTransfer and he never downloaded it. And I was like, ‘Dude, I spent two weeks on this.’ It hurt my feelings. I think ‘Dark Side’ is from that session. That’s how I like have all these weird rap beats. It’s good when you can see when they don’t download it because then you can like… Get mad at them. He hasn’t done my manager and I see it. ‘There’s one day left or whatever to download. Your files have not been downloaded yet.'”

Grimes was shown more respect by video game developer CD Projekt Red, though, as she voices a character in and recorded new music for their upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077.

Watch the Beats 1 interview here.