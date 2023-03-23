Taylor Swift launched The Eras Tour last weekend, and it turns out that one of the most physically impressive concerts JJ Watt has ever seen isn’t the only thing Swift is bringing to the cities she’s visiting.

Before Swift’s concerts in Glendale, Arizona last weekend, she made a donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network (as People notes). Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organization, told AZ Central, “It’s not every day that you get a call from someone who works in PR for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real.”

Shoemaker also noted that according to Swift’s PR agent, the singer “planned to make a positive impact in the communities where she was touring.”

Indeed, that seems to be true: On March 22, Three Square Food Bank in Nevada, where Swift is set to perform this upcoming weekend, revealed they also received a donation from Swift, writing on Instagram, “We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling grateful on this day, March 22! @TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community.”

