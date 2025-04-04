After releasing their comeback single, “Relationships,” last monht, sister act Haim returns with another new single, “Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out.” A midtempo soft-rocker, “Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out” unravels a panic attack brought on by the anxiety of being judged from all directions, with the refrain of “you think you’re gonna die, but you’re not gonna die” anchoring the back half of the song.

Ahead of the song’s release, the band posted on Instagram, with Danielle detailing the song’s inspiration. “This next song we will be releasing is my favorite song we’ve written in the last couple years,” she revealed. “Writing it has gotten me through some hard times, and we felt this might be of some use to get our vibes right for this summer! I started writing this after a panic attack I had the night I got home from tour. I was very confused because I was SO SO SO happy about our incredible tour, but something about being alone with myself scared the sh*t out of me.”

“After a lot of reflecting I realized I’ve let a lot of people try and tell me how I should live my life, but I realized in making everyone else happy, I lost myself,” she continued. “I wrote this as a way to believe in myself again and quit being scared to do what I want. I hope this finds anyone who needs it.”

Listen to Haim’s “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out” above.