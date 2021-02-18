Getty Image
Pop

Haim Confirm Their ‘Gasoline’ Remix With Taylor Swift In A Playful TikTok

Haim showcased their confidence and refined songwriting last summer with their third studio record Women In Music Pt. III. The sisters are now revisiting the music by inviting other artists to reimagine some of the songs with remixes. Back in December, they shared a remix of their ’90s-inspired track “3 am” by Toro Y Moi and now, they’re gearing up for a collaboration with one of today’s biggest pop stars: Taylor Swift.

Taking a page out of the pop star’s book, Haim teased the collaboration in an extremely cryptic way. The sisters posed for promotional shots at a gas station and captioned the photo “one gasoline pump.” Behind them, a sign boasting the letter 13 can be seen, which has been widely interpreted as the unofficial marker of a Swift project.

Now, Haim has taken one step further to confirm the remix. The group shared a TikTok which plays an extremely brief snippet of the song. The TikTok shows the sisters sitting in a Jeep outside of a gas station. After hopping in the car, Danielle Haim turns up the stereo’s volume to blast part of the song’s chorus — on which Swift can be heard providing back-up vocals.

Watch the video above.

Women In Music Pt. III is out now via Columbia. Get it here and revisit our review of the album here.

