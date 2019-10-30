Haim Get Real About Depression On Their ‘Chaotic’ New Song ‘Now I’m In It’

In July, Haim shared “Summer Girl,” which was their first new song since 2017. When they shared the track, the trio wrote that they were “so excited to start releasing new music as we’re working on it.” Well, they apparently finished another song recently, because today, they’ve shared another new one, “Now I’m In It.”

A couple days ago, the band explained the meaning of the “chaotic” song on Twitter, writing in a series of tweets:

“now i’m in it is about going through it. a depression. not leaving the house type of sh*t. for my sisters and i, there have been times in our lives where we have felt like we are stuck in a dark hole. the track is chaotic- like my mind when i’m spiraling. fast-talking to myself- words jumbled up. heartbeat racing. these times are hard to forget and even harder to work through. after being constantly on the go the past couple years, i didn’t wanna stop and deal with some sh*t. also every day my sisters and i feel so f*cking lucky that we get to do this for a living! it seemed like stopping and dealing with these emotions would be letting everyone down. but every time I’ve been depressed- it takes me accepting that I need help, to start to get out of it. it’s gotten a little easier as i have gotten older to recognize the symptoms and remind myself that when this happens, i need to seek help. (shout out to my therapist!!) anyway, we all know it’s important to talk about this stuff. this one poured out of us. take care of yourself. be nice to yourself. and thank the ones around you that help u everyday. hope this helps anyone who is in it right now.”

Listen to “Now I’m In It” above.

now i’m in it is about going through it.

a depression. not leaving the house type of shit. for my sisters and i, there have been times in our lives where we have felt like we are stuck in a dark hole. pic.twitter.com/8oaJfYPYsC — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 28, 2019

the track is chaotic- like my mind when i’m spiraling. fast-talking to myself- words jumbled up. heartbeat racing. these times are hard to forget and even harder to work through. after being constantly on the go the past couple years, i didn’t wanna stop and deal with some shit. — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 28, 2019

also every day my sisters and i feel so fucking lucky that we get to do this for a living! it seemed like stopping and dealing with these emotions would be letting everyone down. but every time I’ve been depressed- it takes me accepting that I need help, to start to get out of it — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 28, 2019

it’s gotten a little easier as i have gotten older to recognize the symptoms and remind myself that when this happens, i need to seek help. (shout out to my therapist!!)

anyway, we all know it’s important to talk about this stuff. this one poured out of us. take care of yourself — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 28, 2019