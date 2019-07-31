On July 17, Haim performed at the Teragram Ballroom, and fans in attendance were in for a treat. That’s true for multiple reasons, but most notably, the band debuted a new song, called “Summer Girl.” Last week, they revealed they’d be releasing the track as a single, and now the trio has shared a video for the song, their first new one since 2017.

Danielle Haim shared some background info about the song, revealing in a series of tweets yesterday that the group only finished the track “a couple weeks ago,” and decided they wanted to release it quickly:

“so excited to start releasing new music as we’re working on it – kinda like we did before our first album. we finished this song a couple weeks ago and thought, why don’t we shoot something real quick and release it ! (more on the video tomorrow) this song started out as a garage band demo in my phone with just a bass line, drums, some gibberish and a doot doot doot little melody. I wrote it around the time my partner was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago while we were making STTY. (he’s in the clear now!) we were touring on and off at this time and every time we were on the phone with each other or when I would come home in between shows, I wanted to be this light that shined on him when he was feeling very dark. I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless. so I kept singing these lines – I’m your sunny girl/ I’m your fuzzy girl/ I’m your summer girl – over the bass line. summer girl stuck. fast forward to a couple months ago -I remembered this demo and pulled it up from my phone. I brought it to my friend rostam to see if he wanted to work on it. he wrote the sax part within the first couple minutes of working on it and it all clicked. we were kinda joking about how the doot doot doot part reminded us of walk on the wild side and then he put this stand up bass part on top of the electric bass part and It sounded amazing! the palette was there- v inspired by Lou. and we kept it that way. I brought it back to my partner Ariel- where the inspo first started – and he put some finishing touches on it and here we are ! hope u guys vibe with it – ur summer girl in italy.”