The release of Haim’s upcoming album, Women In Music Pt. III, is a little over a month away now, and they continued the rollout last week with a new single, “The Steps.” Now the song has received its television debut, as the sibling trio performed the song on The Tonight Show last night.

The group was emotive during their rendition of the frustration-fueled rocker, and Rostam, who co-produced the song and the Women In Music Pt. III album, also performed as part of their backing band. Danielle Haim sings on the exasperated chorus, “Every time I think that I’ve been takin’ the steps / You end up mad at me for makin’ a mess.”

Haim made themselves known beyond the stage during the broadcast as well. The sisters teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for a pre-taped song skit, which begins with Fallon singing about his ordinary morning. Haim gradually work their way into the proceedings, which leads up to the chorus: “I liked an Instagram post / from 2012 / on somebody’s page / that I don’t know super well / I can’t believe what I did / there’s no coming back from this / I’m selling all of my stuff / and moving to France.”

Watch Haim perform “The Steps” and “I Liked An Instagram Post” above.

Women In Music Pt. III is out 04/24 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.