Chloe X Halle‘s Halle Bailey has a lot to be excited about these days. Not only did she and sister Chloe release last year’s Ungodly Hour, Halle has spent the last few months filming Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, an experience she’s chronicled on Instagram.

“It has definitely been a whirlwind of an experience,” Halle told Flaunt in a new cover story about filming the movie in London and Italy. (The Little Mermaid also stars a Hollywood who’s-who, including Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton, with Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina as the voices of Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle, respectively.)

“I really connected with how Ariel feels,” Halle added. “She just wants to discover something new. She wants to see a whole different world that has never been introduced to her before […] There was a moment particularly when I was in London, and doing things on my own, and working every day, and working very hard, where I was like, ‘Okay, this must be what it feels like to have myself to rely on. I am kind of proud of myself. This has been a wild ride into adulthood.”

Halle also reflected on releasing the follow-up to her and Chloe’s 2018 debut, The Kids Are Alright, and how the sisters grew between both albums: “When we started to shape the album, it was kind of beautiful to see kind of a rebellious theme of heartbreak and love, and excitement, and all the things we go through as a young woman, pertaining to life and the hardships.”

Read the full interview here.