Halsey is getting candid about her fans being “awful” to her.

A few days after the release of “Lucky,” inspired by the Britney Spears song of the same name, the singer took to Tumblr to call out her “own fans for being hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet,” the post begins. “Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am.”

Halsey continued, “It’s hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy or patience; or to be honest human decency. Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen. I don’t know man. I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

Halsey has been public about her health issues, including being diagnosed with “Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.” When she got sick, “all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of *THIS* again,” she wrote, “but I don’t know what *this* is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back.”

In a follow-up post, Halsey added, “Anyway. I’m on my way to a PET scan. And uploading lucky stripped. Because this is the insane irony my life has become. I’m a person. Not a character in a music video.”

You can read Halsey’s Tumblr messages below.