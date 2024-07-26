Halsey went through a lot to get here, but she’s made it: Today (July 26), the singer has emerged with “Lucky,” a new single.

The chilled-out song samples both Britney Spears’ 2000 track of the same name and Monica’s 1998 favorite “Angel Of Mine.” Halsey said days ago that the tune as Spears’ approval, saying, “I wouldn’t even dream of doing it without her blessing.”

Halsey recently wrote of her upcoming album, “when I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make. So I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do, but hadn’t tried yet [star emoji].” She also said, “I wrote a lot about what I was going through. I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone, though it was mostly my choice to not. but the weight of it all and looking at my life wondering if I was happy with who I was. While simultaneously changing against my will. more on that later lol.”

There’s no official word yet on when Halsey’s next album is coming or what it’s called, but it’ll be her first one since 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Listen to “Lucky” above.