Last month, Halsey confirmed she would soon release an album with a statement explaining, “Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album.” The release began with “The End,” a ballad chronicling their years-long battle with chronic conditions such as “Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”

On Thursday, July 18, Halsey hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to answer fans’ questions about the album, which will be her first LP release since the 2021 Grammy-nominated alt-rock/pop triumph If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Someone named Rish asked, “Is this era like Manic and have mixed genres? Or more cohesive??” Halsey responded, “All over the place. when I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make. So I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do, but hadn’t tried yet [star emoji].”

Someone more directly asked about Halsey’s inspiration behind the album, leading to Halsey writing, “I wrote a lot about what I was going through. I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone, though it was mostly my choice to not. but the weight of it all and looking at my life wondering if I was happy with who I was. While simultaneously changing against my will. more on that later lol.” More concisely, Halsey described the album as “100% Ashley” — their birth name is Ashley Frangipane — “fist-fighting Halsey.”

Halsey also teased that the director of their video for “Lucky,” her next single due out on July 26 that interpolates Britney Spears’ 2000 song of the same name, is “gonna make everyone flip out.” Halsey assured they “wouldn’t even dream” of releasing the song without Spears’ “blessing” when one fan asked about Spears’ involvement. When someone named Molly asked whether a tour is “realistic,” Halsey reposted that she is “running to the stage” to tour in support of the album.

Most adorably, Halsey shared how Ender, her three-year-old son, has reacted to his mom’s songs.

“I used to listen to demos / mixes in the car when I was driving him to his little pre-school and he would say, ‘Mommy this is a REAL GOOD song!’ sometimes haha,” Halsey wrote.

