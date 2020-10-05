Perhaps no other modern politician has been interviewed by more musicians than Bernie Sanders has. He chatted with Killer Mike in 2019, and he and Cardi B have talked on a number of occasions. Now he has added Halsey to his list, as the two recently sat down (virtually, of course) for a conversation, video of which Halsey shared over the weekend.

BERNIE AND HALSEY DISCUSS AMERICA. I sat down with @sensanders to bring you the first of many more episodes like this one. Register to vote at https://t.co/kfJH9NT9RA pic.twitter.com/g0ot1jgYRu — h (@halsey) October 4, 2020

The video is billed as the first episode of a series with the two. The conversation was filmed on September 30, which was the day after Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s first presidential debate, so the two expressed disappointment over how that went. The topic of this episode was “Greed & The Wealth Tax,” so Halsey made her views clear on that, saying, “Despite being in the 1 percent, I support the wealth tax because I believe that the people who oppose it are motivated by greed. The amount of income that I have doesn’t even make a drop in the bucket compared to these billionaires, but I wake up every single day and I never want anything, I never need anything in this small bracket of wealth that I exist in.”

Back in March, when Sanders was still running for president, Halsey gave him her full endorsement, saying in a video, “Bernie has been fighting for me since before I was alive. A queer woman in a multi-racial family who was raised poor in an American suburb. A woman who got into the college of her dreams and couldn’t afford to go. A person physically tormented by a reproductive health disorder that I couldn’t afford to treat. A person who has repeatedly needed access to medical assistance, housing assistance, financial assistance, abortion, all before 21 years old just so I could stay alive. Now I’m considered fortunate, lucky even then, comparatively to the rest of the working class of America. And now my financial privilege protects me from the effects of marginalization that would have previously been fatal for me. So today, I fight for her too. That girl, who wasn’t protected.”

Watch the video above.

