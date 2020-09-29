Today (September 29), Halsey turns 26 years old. Ahead of the big day, the multi-Platinum singer teased that fans would get some treats this week, as she tweeted, “Tomorrow is my birthday so of course I have presents for you the whole week.” Now it looks like one of those has surfaced: She has released an expanded deluxe edition of her latest album, Manic.

A lot was added here. Most notably, there are two news songs: “Wipe Your Tears” and “I’m Not Mad.” Aside from those there are also a handful of songs Halsey released recently but that didn’t appear on the album: her Marshmello collab “Be Kind,” the Juice WRLD-featuring version of “Without Me,” and the Illenium remix of “Without Me.” Beyond that, there are acoustic and “stripped” versions of Manic cuts “Graveyard,” “You Should Be Sad,” “Alanis’ Interlude,” “Without Me,” and “3am.”

Last night, Halsey shared some early birthday tributes from her fans. In one impressive display, a group of South American fans created an interactive map, which shows birthday messages from fans and where they come from. Halsey was a fan, sharing the project and writing, “ohhhhhhhh my gosh this is sooo amazing!!!!!! I love it.” She added later, “stop my birthday isn’t until midnight and I’m already *tears*”

Listen to “Wipe Your Tears” and “I’m Not Mad” above, and stream the full expanded edition of Manic below.