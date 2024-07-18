This is a story about a singer named Halsey.

Earlier this month, Halsey teased a new single, “Lucky,” which is heavily inspired by the Britney Spears song of the same name. “When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever.”

“Lucky” comes out July 27, but before Halsey could think about releasing the song, they reached out to Britney for permission. In response to an X follower who asked, “Has Britney reacted to your song yet!? Have you involved her at all?” the MaXXXine star replied, “yes of course! I wouldn’t even dream of doing it without her blessing!”

“Lucky” is the second single from Halsey’s still-untitled fifth album, following “The End.” They described the vibe of the album as “all over the place. when I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make. so I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do, but hadn’t tried yet.” In a separate tweet, Halsey added, “I wrote a lot about what I was going through. I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone, though it was mostly my choice to not. but the weight of it all and looking at my life wondering if I was happy with who I was. While simultaneously changing against my will. more on that later lol.”

You can listen to the chorus of “Lucky” below.