Yesterday, the weather in some part of Maryland got pretty serious: The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for an area including Columbia, a city near Baltimore that’s home to the famed Merriweather Post Pavilion concert venue. Well, Halsey was supposed to perform there last night but the weather was so severe that the show ended up being canceled. Unfortunately, the concert was called off late into the evening, after fans had already arrived and subjected themselves to the dangerous conditions.

The whole thing was such a mess that Halsey is a trending topic on Twitter this morning. One video in particular that stands out and is generating a lot of disgusted reactions is a clip of a rodent (identified as either a rat or a squirrel by various users) being literally kicked off the stage into the flooded pit in front of the stage.

Other videos show off just how much of an issue the excessive level of water in the venue was.

There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT pic.twitter.com/vojuVzalum — amma 🌈 (@ammamariee) June 9, 2022

Halsey’s team went all out with the special effects for this tour pic.twitter.com/ydEvGVZwtb — stace (@Th3yCallMeSTACI) June 9, 2022

Halsey was bothered by how things went down. After talking about it on an Instagram Live broadcast, Halsey took to Twitter and wrote, “Maryland I don’t even know what to say. If you missed my live, I’ll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything.”

In another post, in response to a now-deleted tweet that presumably wondered why Halsey didn’t take the stage, Halsey wrote, “I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety.” They continued in another tweet, “I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise.”

Maryland I don’t even know what to say. If you missed my live, I’ll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety. 🤍 https://t.co/dGhgDXd5YM — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022