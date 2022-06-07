Last month, Halsey (a Capitol Records artist) made it clear they had an issue with their record label, alleging they were being blocked from releasing a new single until they had a viral moment on TikTok. The TikTok video in which Halsey made those claims actually went viral itself, after which Halsey shared, “Talked to my label tonight after my tiktok tantrum. They said ‘wow the tiktok is going really strong!’ I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said ‘we’ll see!’ [upside-down smiling face emoji] tell me again how I’m making this up.”

Eventually, Capitol confirmed the single, “So Good,” would come out on June 9 and noted, “We are an artist-first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

Now, Halsey has confirmed that a video for the song will follow on June 10 and offered a brief preview of it.

So Good – June 9

+

Official Music Video – June 10 https://t.co/rgLv4Zw1Sr pic.twitter.com/EzL1WFmtxt — h (@halsey) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Halsey is on tour at the moment and having a heck of a time: This past weekend, Halsey tweeted, “I’ve never had a tour like this. Every single show fills me up like my lungs are taking the biggest hit of pure oxygen deep deep in my chest. I feel like I am receiving every night instead of giving and giving away. Thank you for this blessing I hope it lasts..”