A little over a week ago, Halsey went viral for — ironically enough — claiming on TikTok that her label, Capitol Records, wouldn’t give her new single a release date unless she went viral on TikTok. “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” the video read in the caption. “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

Well, the viral moment may not have come the way the label wanted to (… or did it?), but today, Capitol announced, “We are committing to a release of ‘So Good’ on June 9th, 2022,” on Twitter. An additional statement read:

We are an artist-first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.

– @halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DKBrtRUCpk — Capitol Music (@capitolmusic) May 31, 2022

Incidentally, Halsey wasn’t the only artist to complain about her label’s TikTok policy, and it wasn’t Halsey’s only complaint since moving from Astralwerks to Capitol proper. In a series of tweets, Halsey said that Capitol also blocked the release of her song “3am” as a single and cut the rollout for her album Manic short.

So, now, I guess we look forward to the release of “So Good” and hope the buzz hasn’t died down by 6/9.