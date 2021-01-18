Unless you’ve been living under a rock somewhere and not paying attention to anything going on in pop music since 2021, then “Driver License” by Olivia Rodrigo has been on your radar since it came out a few weeks ago. The debut song from the former Disney+ star turned bona fide pop phenomenon is already surprising Spotify by breaking streaming records and earning huge co-signs from the likes of Taylor Swift and more, oh, and prompting potential responses from her rumored ex-boyfriend and co-star Joshua Bassett (who is having a less than ideal start to the year).

Well, add another pop star fan to Olivia’s growing list, because today Halsey took the time out of her own busy schedule to send a customized cake celebrating the song’s success. With a frosted take on a potential drivers license for Olivia and a sweet congratulations at the top — plus, are those macaroons embedded in the sides?? — the gift obviously made an appearance on the rising pop star’s Instagram story as a subtle flex.

WIth fans who are songwriters themselves like Taylor and Halsey on board, it’s no surprise that ordinary folks are blown away by “Drivers License” too, and I’m pretty sure everyone involved is looking forward to the next new song from Rodrigo. Considering how dark the last several months have been, her success is a bright spot and a moment of hope that one day soon, we’ll be able to see her performing live.