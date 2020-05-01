Halsey kicked off the new year by releasing her record Manic, which quickly became certified Platinum in the US. While much of her record touches on earnest issues like toxic relationships and a struggle with mental health, Halsey also has a knack for crafting more lighthearted tunes. The singer teamed up with producer Marshmello to release the buoyant anthem “Be Kind” just in time for summer.

The new single boasts an impressive effort by both musicians. Marshmello’s jaunty instrumentals are effervescent under Halsey’s soaring vocals, which details her unwavering commitment to a partner. “I know you’re chokin’ on your fears / Already told you I’m right here / I will stay by your side every night,” Halsey belts.

In a statement, the electronic DJ praised Halsey for her work on the single. “As soon as we finished the song, I was instantly obsessed!” Marshmello said. “Halsey and I connected and were both on the same page with what we wanted the final outcome to be! And it turned out great.”

The single arrives after a prolific year for Marshmello. The producer recently linked up with Saint Jhn and Southside for “Been Thru This Before” and his effort “Project Dreams” with Roddy Ricch earned a Platinum certification.

Listen to “Be Kind” above.

Manic is out now via Astralwerks. Get it here.

