Halsey Wants To Get Back To Pop Music On Her Next Album And Already Has An ‘Incredible Song’ Ready

While Halsey’s music has long had an alternative influence (even at its most pop), she really leaned into that aspect of her sound with her last album, last year’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which she made with Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Now, though, it appears she’s looking to get back to having a more pop-forward sound with her next album.

Over the weekend, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “Due to personal reasons I will be making a pop album.” She added in another post, “I have an incredible song that I could put out as a single for radio next but I feel like that’s insane to do bc I haven’t even toured iichliwp yet idk.” She continued in another post, “I actually have like a few. Idk what to dooooo.”

Halsey is set to tour behind If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power soon, though, as she announced a tour in January. That trek runs from May to July and features support from Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress.

Earlier this month, Halsey suggested she was gearing up for a pop era. In a March 3 tweet, she shared a tweet about a time she replaced herself on the Pop Songs airplay chart and wrote, “this was a very special time. might f*ck around and do it again with H5.” A few minutes later, she responded to a fan who asked how she wants her next album to sound, saying, “the sound usually finds me. i usually like to do a departure from whatever the last album was. i was burnt out from radio on Manic and that’s kinda how IICHLIWP came to be. we’ll see where my defiance takes me lol.” She noted then she hadn’t yet started work on the album, saying, “I’m gonna get through the tour first and then I’ll get to work!”

