Following up their massive fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power, Halsey has announced a full tour behind the album as well. A departure from her past work in some ways, this new record was a collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, a band that has been an inspiration to the artist for years. In a period that also included Halsey going through the pregnancy and childbirth process for the first time, and officially updating their pronouns to both “she” and “they,” the pandemic has definitely been a year of transition for her.

No doubt their new tour will reflect some of these changes, and, of course, other pandemic protocol like masking, testing, and proof of vaccination. Dubbed The Love and Power tour, Halsey will kick it off on May 17 in Palm Beach, Florida at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, and run through a final July date in Irvine. And the support for the tour is even more incredible — both Uproxx cover star Beabadoobee and rising UK producer PinkPantheress will join Halsey as openers, making this one of the first must-see bills of 2022. Check out the full dates below, tickets will be on sale this Friday here.

Halsey 2022 Tour Dates:
5/17 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
5/19 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA @ Credit Union Amphitheatre
5/21 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
5/24 — Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
5/27 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
5/29 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/01 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
6/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
6/05 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
6/08 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/11 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
6/16 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
6/18 — Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
6/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
6/24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
6/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
6/28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
6/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
7/03 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/06 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
7/09 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

