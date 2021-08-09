Just a few weeks out from releasing her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey has shared a few images of new parent life on social media, including photos of their three-week-old baby, Ender, who was born earlier last month. Also, Halsey shared a photo of Ender’s rainbow-colored nursery and a close-up shot of their postpartum belly, which is lined with stretch marks. “Well….this is what it look like,” they captioned.

Earlier in the summer, Halsey shared the now-viral cover art for the Trent Reznor- and Atticus Ross-produced album, which pictures a baby on their lap and an exposed breast:

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being. This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out 8/27 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.