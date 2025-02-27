Halsey‘s latest music video begins with a person in a gimp suit on all fours and a close-up shot of the singer’s butt, and it only gets wilder from there. The Riot grrrl-sounding “Safeword,” their first new song since releasing The Great Impersonator last fall, also features lots of bondage, tight leather, spikes, spanking, and consensual domination.

“Yes, sir, no, sir, on all fours / Are you ready to get what you’ve been waiting for?” Halsey, posing as a dominatrix, sings. “I’m not a criminal, I’m just a wild child / I’m not a bad girl, I just like it wild style / I’m tough, I’m mean, I’m rough / Just say the safe word when you’ve had enough.”

Beginning in May, Halsey will embark on the Halsey: For My Last Trick tour. “I really like putting on a big show,” they said on a recent episode of The Tonight Show. “I think people are usually pretty surprised when they come to see me in concert, especially if they only know me for the songs on the radio. The show can be quite, like, aggressive. Like, I’m like a little demon. I get out there and have to exorcise some stuff.”

You can watch the “Safeword” video, directed by Lana Jay Lackey, above.