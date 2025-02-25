Halsey has gone from MaXXXine to dominatriXXX.

On Tuesday (February 25), the “Lucky” singer teased their new single, “Safeword,” with a video where they’re dressed in a tight leather suit while holding a leash attached to a dog-themed gimp suit. “Oh, can you take it, baby?” Halsey sings in the spiky snippet of the song. “Oh, can you handle it?”

You can watch the teaser here.

Last year, Halsey talked to Paper about the new generation of pop stars like Chappell Roan speaking out against boundary-crossing fan behavior.

“It’s really encouraging,” they said, “because I’ve always said it for a really long time, and it’s never done well for me and some of my other peers who have spoken up about it, because the initial reaction is like, ‘Well, you don’t get to complain.’ The one thing people say a lot is, ‘You signed up for this.’ That’s tough for me, because I did. I wanted to be famous. I pursued fame, I absolutely did, but I also signed up for this when I was 19, and in good health and had no responsibilities and I had a lot of stamina and I didn’t have the same type of things to protect that I do now. I’ve changed so much. That version of me is subject to change, month to month, year to year.”

The “Safeword” video comes out on Friday, Febuary 27, at 12 pm ET.