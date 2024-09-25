Halsey is keeping the news cycle fed.

So far this month, Halsey has performed “Ego” at the 2024 MTV VMAs, confirmed her engagement to Avan Jogia, and took the stage again at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival. All of it is in preparation for The Great Impersonator, Halsey’s fifth LP due out on October 25. On Wednesday, September 25, Halsey posted a video revealing the album’s full tracklist using mesmerizing card tricks.

“For my next trick, the Tracklist for The Great Impersonator,” they wrote on Instagram.

On X (formerly Twitter), Halsey added, “18 track album nature is healing.”

“The End,” “Lucky,” “Ego,” and “Lonely Is The Muse” have been released as singles. The Great Impersonator will serve as Halsey’s first release since If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power from August 2021. That album was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2022 Grammys.

See Halsey’s The Great Impersonator tracklist below.

1. “Only Living Girl In LA”

2. “Ego”

3. “Dog Years”

4. “Letter To God (1974)”

5. “Panic Attack”

6. “The End”

7. “I Believe In Magic”

8. “Letter To God (1983)”

9. “Hometown”

10. “I Never Loved You”

11. “Darwinism”

12. “Lonely Is The Muse”

13. “Arsonist”

14. “Life Of The Spider (Draft)”

15. “Hurt Feelings”

16. “Lucky”

17. “Letter To God (1998)”

18. “The Great Impersonator”

The Great Impersonator is out 10/25 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.