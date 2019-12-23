Halsey aims to start the new decade off right as the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live of 2020. Along with the episode’s host and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker star Adam Driver, Halsey will light up the NBC Studio stage, most likely breaking out her latest singles. SNL made the announcement in the show’s usual written Post-It note style on social media.

🔜 See you next year! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/rvaU3PgBeX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2019

Airing on January 25, the performance will be Halsey’s third time on the late-night show. The performance will follow-up her most recent appearance on the show last February and her debut in 2018. But Halsey’s latest performance sets the bar high for her upcoming SNL appearance. Back in February, the singer took the stage in front of reproductions of a break-up letter she received from an old lover. With phrases like “I cheated” and “I’m so sorry” blown-up behind her, Halsey managed an intimate and empowering rendition of “Without Me.” Afterwards, the singer showcased her multitude of creative talents. While singing “Eastside,” Halsey painted an enlarged self-portrait upside down.

Her previous SNL performance wasn’t the only time Halsey painted a self-portrait, either. In September, the singer announced her forthcoming record Manic with the track “Graveyard” through a 7-hour painting livestream.

Maniac is out 1/17/2020 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.