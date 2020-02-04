Halsey Was Extremely Upset With A Heckler Who Kept Shouting G-Eazy’s Name At Her Show

A couple years ago, Halsey was famously in a relationship with G-Eazy. They broke up in the summer of 2018, though, with Halsey writing at the time, “I normally keep this kind of thing private, but provided our public nature, I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Nearly two years later, it seems G-Eazy isn’t a topic Halsey wants to spend time talking about, especially not at her concerts. During a pre-Super Bowl event this past weekend, Halsey had enough of a heckler who kept shouting G-Eazy’s name, and she tore into the guy.

Halsey didn’t identify who the culprit was exactly, but she addressed fans in the general area where she thought he was. She is seen saying in a fan-shot video, “I’ll kick your ass out of the f*cking club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”

She proceeded to lead the audience in a chant of, “F*ck that guy.”

Meanwhile, Halsey is fresh off the release of her new album, Manic, so find our review of the record here.