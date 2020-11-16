Candace Owens is familiar with controversy, and she is at the center of more of it today. This morning, both she and Harry Styles are trending on Twitter due to Owens’ criticism of Styles wearing dresses for his recent Vogue profile.

In response to the photos, Owens tweeted over the weekend, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.” This morning, she continued, “Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men’. I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ‘toxic masculinity’, were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

One Twitter user responded by sharing photos of other famous male musicians in dresses and wrote, “Candace Owens is 50 years behind on culture and education. Here’s Iggy Pop, David Bowie, and Kurt Cobain all cross dressing. The list of other men in music doing the same is very long. The trend started around 1970 and went into other culture like sports. Welcome to 1970.” Owens responded, “PSA: Mining pictures on the internet of men in dresses is not going to suddenly make me attracted to men in dresses. I’m impervious to woke culture. Showing me 50 examples of something won’t make it any less stupid.”

PSA: Mining pictures on the internet of men in dresses is not going to suddenly make me attracted to men in dresses. I’m impervious to woke culture. Showing me 50 examples of something won’t make it any less stupid.#BringBackManlyMen https://t.co/7NKrrGiZSf — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 16, 2020

The Vogue feature includes multiple photos of Styles dressed in clothing made with women in mind, and he spoke about his clothing preferences, saying, “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

