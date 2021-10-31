harry-styles-tf.jpg
Getty Image
Pop

Harry Styles Wore A Dorothy Costume And Covered ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ For His ‘Harryween’ Show

Pop Music Critic

There’s nothing on the planet like a Harry Styles live show. Ok, well, I’m not speaking from personal experience because I’ve yet to see him myself, but based on the way people travel around the world for his shows, and the clips we’ve all seen, it looks like a pretty glorious time. And that would be amped up to a whole new level on a holiday, right? After announcing the dates for his Love On Tour shows, Harry also let fans know that Halloween night, October 30th, was going to be dubbed “Harryween” and would be a special show.

Along with including Orville Peck on the bill (see him and his crew decked out to the nines above), Harry himself opted to get into costume for the special occasion, becoming Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz and even going so far as to sing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” during his set. Was he rocking ruby red slippers when he did it? Why absolutely he was. Check out a clip from the cover below:

Possibly the only way he could’ve made that better was to bring out Jenny Lewis, who has been opening him on most dates, to do the cover as a duet? But there’s always next year…

