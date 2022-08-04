Harry Styles Helps A Fan Pull Off A Beautiful Proposal At His Concert

If you’re at a Harry Styles concert and you ask him nicely, there’s a non-zero chance that he’ll help you out with something. He helped a fan at Wembley Stadium come out in June, and during a July 31 performance in Portugal, he gave a fan an assist with a proposal.

A fan-shot video of the moment with the couple, identified as Carl and Marianna, captures a pause in the show with Carl asking Styles, “Can I sing two lines to my girlfriend?” (They presumably had Styles’ attention due to a sign saying “help me propose” Marianna can be seen holding later in the video.) Styles has some fun with them, asking how long they’ve been together and added, “If this is like a two-week thing, no chance I’m giving you the microphone.” Carl said it had been “a little more” than a year. Harry asked the audience, “Do you get the microphone for a little more than a year? I’m not sure, personally.”

After the teasing, though, Styles did hand over the microphone, Carl started singing Elvis Presley’s 1961 classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and how good Carl’s voice was seemed to surprise Styles. The audience sang along with Carl, who then pulled out a ring, got down on one knee, popped the question, and got an enthusiastic “yes!” from his now-fiancée.

It’s a lovely moment, so check it out above.