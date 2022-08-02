Harry Styles is at a peak in his career, with “As It Was” just leaving the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after ten total weeks and getting into a tie for the fastest song to ever hit 1 billion Spotify streams. The seeds of all this are back in 2010, though, when Styles auditioned the UK version of The X Factor and eventually got grouped with the rest of his One Direction bandmates.

Styles auditioned solo, though, and now X Factor recently shared previously unreleased footage from the audition. In one unaired moment, Styles and Simon Cowell banter about Styles working in a bakery. The most notable unreleased clip is of styles singing a brief snippet of Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister.” Cowell wasn’t particularly satisfied with that, so he asked Styles to sing something a capella. Styles then launched into a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely,” a performance that was aired on the original X Factor episode.

Meanwhile, 2022 has been great for Styles. Along with the aforementioned accolades, Harry’s House was 2022’s first album to go Platinum, it’s the year’s best-selling album on vinyl so far, and “As It Was” was the year’s first Platinum single.

Check out Styles’ extended X Factor audition above.