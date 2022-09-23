Don’t Worry Darling (that movie surrounded by all the Florence Pugh/Olivia Wilde/Harry Styles/Chris Pine/Shia Labeouf drama) is out today (September 23) and so too is its soundtrack. To the OST, Styles contributed a creepy new song called “With You All The Time,” on which Pugh sings and Styles plays piano. The song marks Styles’ first collaboration as a solo artist since his One Direction days.

In a recent Variety interview, Styles said of the track, “I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context. I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives — I hope.”

Wilde also said, “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’ And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.’ Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film. He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’”

Listen to “With You All The Time” above.