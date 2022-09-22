Harry Styles
Harry Styles Tears Up As A Banner Is Raised At Madison Square Garden In Honor Of His 15-Show Residency

It’s possible that no one had a bigger year than world-dominating star Harry Styles. His LP Harry’s House was the first platinum album of 2022, and its lead single “As It Was” surpassed a billion streams and broke a record for having the most stints at No. 1.

This all led to him doing a 15-night residency at New York’s famous Madison Square Garden. Last night, September 21, was his final show and it was emotional for everyone involved. A banner was raised to the rafters in his honor, which made him tear up as he spoke: “I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart to each and every single one of you here tonight this will not… that’s insane.”

“Selling out 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden is a massive accomplishment and reinforces Harry Styles as one of the most impactful artists of his generation,” Jim Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said in a statement. “It is a testament to Harry and his fans that a banner celebrating this remarkable achievement will hang from the rafters alongside some of the most legendary artists and athletes in history. Harry has already headlined The World’s Most Famous Arena several times in his skyrocketing career, and we’re honored that MSG was Harry’s House for these 15 incredible nights.”

